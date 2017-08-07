Kids these days ... Angelina Jolie v Vanity Fair ... Dean Smith in witness protection ...
Kids are watching less TV than they used to, but they are watching it on more devices.
Aug 7, 2017
Today in Media Files, new research shows kids are watching reality TV and consuming content on more devices, and Adam Harvey has set himself a new challenge as he recovers from being shot in the Philippines.
One thought on “Kids these days … Angelina Jolie v Vanity Fair … Dean Smith in witness protection … ”
Not being particularly up-to-date with who is associated with whom in the in-bred world of media personalities, I was interested to learn that Adam Harvey is married to Geraldine Doogue’s daughter. So, OK, she was married to Ian Carroll who pushed for 24 hour media coverage and was an atheist, whilst she is a committed Catholic. It’s like a version of Peyton Place in the media.
As for Rupie and his corrupt empire, I hope he’s shot down in flames in his bid to take over UK Sky. He’s not interested in sexual harassment scandals, just in controlling and pushing the agendas of the politicians of his choice in the UK, US and Australia.