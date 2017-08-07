 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 7, 2017

The 50th anniversary of the formation of the Association of South East Asian Nations is upon us. It’s an organisation that started with five countries but now has 10 and is the world’s No. 4 trading block, which Australia, during one of its many wide-eyed-OMG-what-a-great-business-opportunity-shit-all-these people-are-right-on-our-doorstep-Asia-is-the-future Groundhog Day moments (every government since Gough Whitlam’s has had them) once, very sensibly, wanted to join. In the wash-up, the south-east Asians — there are new about 700 million of them, give or take — decided to say “no whiteys allowed”.

  1. Decorum

    Actually, I’m not sure I’d want to hear any “original thought” from this reptile, who has happily overseen the savage decimation of Australia’s once-proud foreign aid programme. She has glibly rationalised it on the basis that there’s no sense borrowing money abroad (i.e. running a trade deficit) only to give it away. Not only is that morally bankrupt – it’s the equivalent of saying that no-one with a mortgage should make any contributions to charity or helping others – but we now have a trade surplus, so she’ll have to come up with something else.

    So, all up, “what I did on the weekend” is, in fact, probably the best subject matter for her speeches.

  2. paddy

    “His Majesty King Ramos IX.” ???
    LOL Lucky she didn’t get pinged for breaking the lese majeste law for that howler.