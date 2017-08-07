CommBank can't spin its way out of money laundering crisis
The Commonwealth Bank is chalking up ignoring a massive amount of money laundering to "lessons learnt". That is not even close to good enough, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
Aug 7, 2017
Were you thinking that given the bad odour that surrounds Australian banks, and the now lengthy series of scandals involving the Commonwealth Bank in particular, CBA head Ian Narev would issue a frank mea culpa and acknowledge major and cultural problems at his organisation? Empty your heads of such foolish thoughts.
14 thoughts on “CommBank can’t spin its way out of money laundering crisis ”
“Humiliation” for the NAB Board, eh? Oooooh. Not sure, gentlemen, that “humiliation” is a banking term. Not sure that it would have had a bearing on the bank accounts of the Board members. Pretty sure bankers, having no shame, would have any concept of “humiliation.”
And as for Royal Commissions, well: any such commission would have terms of reference so narrow as to preclude and adverse findings against any bank executives.
The game is rigged, people, and the high priests of the religion of money never pay for their sins.