CommBank can't spin its way out of money laundering crisis
The Commonwealth Bank is chalking up ignoring a massive amount of money laundering to "lessons learnt". That is not even close to good enough, write Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
Aug 7, 2017
Were you thinking that given the bad odour that surrounds Australian banks, and the now lengthy series of scandals involving the Commonwealth Bank in particular, CBA head Ian Narev would issue a frank mea culpa and acknowledge major and cultural problems at his organisation? Empty your heads of such foolish thoughts.
6 thoughts on “CommBank can’t spin its way out of money laundering crisis ”
Re Narev’s theory that one software error warrants one fine.
Imagine Narev hurtling along in his car in excess of the legal limit & being picked up by a speed camera. Oblivious, he continues speeding &, further down the track, is clocked by another camera. Two fines are issued – not one.
Someone explain it to him.
Aiding and abetting no longer a crime?
“And the royal commission should start immediately.” Yes indeed!
My business partner appointed his sister to the board of the company that I owned, jointly, with my business partner.
This gave him board control, two Directors to one.
They created a new company bank account which did not allow me access.
“Which Bank” allowed them to create a company bank account that excluded access to one Director, and a Director that was a 40% shareholder?
The Commonwealth Bank of course.
Some commentators are suggesting a complete clean out of upper management and the entire board as just a start. Certainly, no bonuses should be paid to any senior managers who had even the remotest idea or knowledge of this, let alone actual accountability.
But accountability is an odd word, that means only what they want it to mean. Apart form the Royal Commission, I think a huuuuuge fine is in order, something that actually stops them in their tracks.
And yes, I know it is partly my money through my superannuation, but this is more important than that.
Is there any possibility of time in the big house? I wonder if Michael Bradley could enlighten us on just what constitutes criminal activity, as opposed to corporate misadventure.
$33,000 a day for this turkey, I read somewhere! You can see why he is not in any hurry to get out of the job.
I’ll bet he gets out with all “entitlements” intact and swans off to some billionaires paradise to enjoy all his hard earned rewards.
It seems to me that all our “leaders ‘ in Commerce Politics and Industry haven’t had a Principle since they were in high school.
But woe betide if any peasant should have the effrontery to emulate their example.