Media

Aug 7, 2017

Can Google and Facebook be scrubbed of fake news?

Google and Facebook are both trying to mitigate the influence of fake news. But how successful can they be?

Christopher Warren

Trying to cleanse the internet of fake news is a bit like trying to sweep Bondi Beach clear of sand. No matter how much we do, the next wave simply washes more sand back up.

One thought on “Can Google and Facebook be scrubbed of fake news? 

  1. Terry Goulden

    “The same is true if you restrict your browsing to the manicured gardens of journalistic media, where the excesses are trimmed and tamed by journalism ethics and professional practice.”
    Surely Christopher Warren is being ironic here. Or does he believe that the Australian, the Daily Telegraph and other stablemate purveyors of invented outrage campaigns masquerading as news fits into the manicured gardens.