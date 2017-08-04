Turnbull's handling of marriage equality is better than you think
We've all got plenty of advice for the Prime Minister on marriage equality, but he's played a rotten hand as well as possible.
We’re all agreed that the eruption of the marriage equality debate within Liberal ranks has been a disaster for the Prime Minister; that he’s lost control of the debate, that he’s between rock and a hard place, that there are no good outcomes from this, or at least no likely good outcomes, between all the threats to cross the floor, move to the crossbenches, deselect MPs and the incessant debate that sucks the air out of anything the government tries to say.
