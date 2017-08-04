 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 4, 2017

Young journos underpaid ... yeah, nah ... pay gap strike ...

Almost two dozen young journalists in Queensland have been underpaid by hundreds of thousands of dollars, the Fair Work Ombudsman has alleged.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, the Fair Work Ombudsman says 23 young journalists in Queensland were underpaid more $300,000, and Financial Times journalists have threatened to strike if the gender pay gap isn’t closed.

