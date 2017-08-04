 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Aug 4, 2017

Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation

Malcolm Turnbull "held the line" against Donald Trump? We're not so sure.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Trump Turnbull

Even when said in jest, there must a particularly icy sweat coating the brow of anyone to whom Donald Trump can say “you’re worse than I am” with any grain of truth. This is one of the key phrases our media has latched onto in its coverage of the full transcripts — leaked by The Washington Post — of that infamous call concerning Australia’s refugee resettlement deal with the US.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

17 comments

Leave a comment

17 thoughts on “Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation 

  1. Thumbnail in Tar

    What is it about politics that can take apparently intelligent people and, in a decade or so, turn them into lying buffoons?