Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation
Malcolm Turnbull "held the line" against Donald Trump? We're not so sure.
Aug 4, 2017
Even when said in jest, there must a particularly icy sweat coating the brow of anyone to whom Donald Trump can say “you’re worse than I am” with any grain of truth. This is one of the key phrases our media has latched onto in its coverage of the full transcripts — leaked by The Washington Post — of that infamous call concerning Australia’s refugee resettlement deal with the US.
17 thoughts on “Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation ”
What is it about politics that can take apparently intelligent people and, in a decade or so, turn them into lying buffoons?