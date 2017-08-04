Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation
Malcolm Turnbull "held the line" against Donald Trump? We're not so sure.
Aug 4, 2017
Even when said in jest, there must a particularly icy sweat coating the brow of anyone to whom Donald Trump can say “you’re worse than I am” with any grain of truth. This is one of the key phrases our media has latched onto in its coverage of the full transcripts — leaked by The Washington Post — of that infamous call concerning Australia’s refugee resettlement deal with the US.
7 thoughts on “Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation ”
Cameron Stewart is correct. This conversation was one of Turnbull’s “finest moments” as Prime Minister….comparatively.
Therefore it’s an indictment on his overall performance & how woefully disappointing he has been as our ‘leader’.
Words fail.
Like a certain someone who said that they would “sell my arse” to get the PM job.
This is want we want in our elected leader? Hollow man to the point of becoming a balloon.
Free space (a perfect vacuum that can’t be experimentally repeated).
Balloons have something in them.
If only Xavier Herbert hadn’t already use it. “Poor fellow my Country.”
Credit where due – Trump’s not as dumb as I thought.
I’d like to agree Klewso, but Frump’s grasp of facts was abysmal – a message from your old sparring partner, Kato.
Rack off Turncoat. You and your government have been exposed as complete charlatans. ScoMo, J Edgar Tuber, JBish, Cousin Jethro – it goes on and on and on.