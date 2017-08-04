 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Aug 4, 2017

Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation

Malcolm Turnbull "held the line" against Donald Trump? We're not so sure.

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

Trump Turnbull

Even when said in jest, there must a particularly icy sweat coating the brow of anyone to whom Donald Trump can say “you’re worse than I am” with any grain of truth. This is one of the key phrases our media has latched onto in its coverage of the full transcripts — leaked by The Washington Post — of that infamous call concerning Australia’s refugee resettlement deal with the US.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

7 comments

Leave a comment

7 thoughts on “Selected highlights from the surreal, shamefully dishonest Trump-Turnbull phone conversation 

  1. zut alors

    Cameron Stewart is correct. This conversation was one of Turnbull’s “finest moments” as Prime Minister….comparatively.

    Therefore it’s an indictment on his overall performance & how woefully disappointing he has been as our ‘leader’.

  2. Nudiefish

    Words fail.
    Like a certain someone who said that they would “sell my arse” to get the PM job.

    This is want we want in our elected leader? Hollow man to the point of becoming a balloon.

    1. lykurgus

      Free space (a perfect vacuum that can’t be experimentally repeated).
      Balloons have something in them.

  3. Peter Wileman

    If only Xavier Herbert hadn’t already use it. “Poor fellow my Country.”

  4. klewso

    Credit where due – Trump’s not as dumb as I thought.

    1. Barbara Haan

      I’d like to agree Klewso, but Frump’s grasp of facts was abysmal – a message from your old sparring partner, Kato.

  5. Barbara Haan

    Rack off Turncoat. You and your government have been exposed as complete charlatans. ScoMo, J Edgar Tuber, JBish, Cousin Jethro – it goes on and on and on.