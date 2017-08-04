 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

TV & Radio

Aug 4, 2017

News Corp cost-cutting hints its figures next week are going to be very ugly

News Corp Australia has announced more cost-saving measures at its businesses in the lead-up to its financial results next week, write Glenn Dyer and Emily Watkins

Share

The cost-cutting at News Corp’s Australian operations continues without a break in the lead-up to its quarterly results next week.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

2 comments

Leave a comment

2 thoughts on “News Corp cost-cutting hints its figures next week are going to be very ugly 

  1. klewso

    Hurry next week.

  2. Barbara Haan

    Does anyone subscribe to Foxtel? Certainly not me. I refuse to support anything associated with the Murderoch family. As for Channel 10, I never watch it.