Matthewson: is Dastyari on the comeback trail, or bushwhacking in the political wilderness?
It's difficult to tell how successful, if at all, the young Senator will be at convincing the public he has rehabilitated.
Aug 4, 2017
Thanks to the swirling shitstorm that is the Coalition’s civil war over gay marriage, a relatively minor controversy over the questionable rehabilitation of Sam Dastyari disappeared quickly from our screens this week.
