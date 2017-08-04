Laurie Oakes hangs up boots, shonks and scoundrels breathe a little easier
Laurie Oakes has called it a day, leaving a trail of explosive political scoops in his formidable wake.
Aug 4, 2017
Press gallery doyen Laurie Oakes has announced his retirement, at 73, from the Nine Network after almost 50 years reporting on federal politics. The legendary correspondent will finish up on August 18, telling Nine he’ll find it hard to give it up, but he is looking forward to spending more time reading crime thrillers.
3 thoughts on “Laurie Oakes hangs up boots, shonks and scoundrels breathe a little easier ”
Oakes is the walking encyclopaedia on Australian Politics over the past five decades. His ability to smell a story & to know when a reporter is being used by a politician are skills which cannot be taught.
The crime thrillers won’t be a fraction as sensational as the grubby realities unfolding in Oakes’ standard working day in Canberra.
Oakes will leave a void all of Murdoch’s Muppets couldn’t fill – void as they are.
It’s not often a journo becomes a class act. Oakes is one such. He will be missed.