 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Media

Aug 4, 2017

Laurie Oakes hangs up boots, shonks and scoundrels breathe a little easier

Laurie Oakes has called it a day, leaving a trail of explosive political scoops in his formidable wake.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Share

Press gallery doyen Laurie Oakes has announced his retirement, at 73, from the Nine Network after almost 50 years reporting on federal politics. The legendary correspondent will finish up on August 18, telling Nine he’ll find it hard to give it up, but he is looking forward to spending more time reading crime thrillers.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Laurie Oakes hangs up boots, shonks and scoundrels breathe a little easier 

  1. zut alors

    Oakes is the walking encyclopaedia on Australian Politics over the past five decades. His ability to smell a story & to know when a reporter is being used by a politician are skills which cannot be taught.

    The crime thrillers won’t be a fraction as sensational as the grubby realities unfolding in Oakes’ standard working day in Canberra.

  2. klewso

    Oakes will leave a void all of Murdoch’s Muppets couldn’t fill – void as they are.

  3. Venise Alstergren

    It’s not often a journo becomes a class act. Oakes is one such. He will be missed.