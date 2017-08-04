Yes, we need a bloody banking royal commission
If there was ever a case against a banking royal commission, the money laundering allegations against the Commonwealth Bank have now demolished it.
Malcolm Turnbull’s problem are coming not in pairs but in multiples, even as marriage equality pitches the whole show dangerously close to the rocks.
8 thoughts on “Yes, we need a bloody banking royal commission ”
Gee, I sure hope the Commbank heavies won’t have to pay back the mega-bonuses they were paid during the years they were overseeing patently illegal practices.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a real, pervading stink of criminality, arrogance and untouchability to it. Over the last few years there has not been a period of more than a couple of months that the CBA hasn’t been in the news for another example of its various nefarious activities. I personally don’t think that they are alone, merely market leaders. Can anyone seriously think that a Royal Commission is not only deserved, but entirely necessary?
Time to renationalise the Commonwealth Bank. The alternative involves tumbrels.
It’s hard to imagine that anything less than a change of Govt will see a heavy duty investigation and some real penalties, for both the organisation and the responsible individuals.
What a shameful mess.
Compound disinterest?
We certainly need a Royal Commission into the banks, but the question it should be asking is “what is the purpose of private banks in a modern economy”.
Another royal commission – to go with one into the ripping off of billions of $tax in corruption of the M-DBA?
Wouldn’t it be funny, if through this and resultant fines, we, the commonwealth, got the CBA back?
So the ex Government bank is now cornering the market on money laundering
Re fucken Nationalise it and put Narev on a plane back to enzed or better still in jail !!!!!!!