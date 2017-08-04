 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 4, 2017

Yes, we need a bloody banking royal commission

If there was ever a case against a banking royal commission, the money laundering allegations against the Commonwealth Bank have now demolished it.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

Malcolm Turnbull’s problem are coming not in pairs but in multiples, even as marriage equality pitches the whole show dangerously close to the rocks.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

8 comments

Leave a comment

8 thoughts on “Yes, we need a bloody banking royal commission 

  1. zut alors

    Gee, I sure hope the Commbank heavies won’t have to pay back the mega-bonuses they were paid during the years they were overseeing patently illegal practices.

  2. Peter Wileman

    Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a real, pervading stink of criminality, arrogance and untouchability to it. Over the last few years there has not been a period of more than a couple of months that the CBA hasn’t been in the news for another example of its various nefarious activities. I personally don’t think that they are alone, merely market leaders. Can anyone seriously think that a Royal Commission is not only deserved, but entirely necessary?

  3. rhwombat

    Time to renationalise the Commonwealth Bank. The alternative involves tumbrels.

  4. paddy

    It’s hard to imagine that anything less than a change of Govt will see a heavy duty investigation and some real penalties, for both the organisation and the responsible individuals.
    What a shameful mess.

  5. klewso

    Compound disinterest?

  6. drsmithy

    We certainly need a Royal Commission into the banks, but the question it should be asking is “what is the purpose of private banks in a modern economy”.

  7. klewso

    Another royal commission – to go with one into the ripping off of billions of $tax in corruption of the M-DBA?
    Wouldn’t it be funny, if through this and resultant fines, we, the commonwealth, got the CBA back?

  8. Susan Anderson

    So the ex Government bank is now cornering the market on money laundering
    Re fucken Nationalise it and put Narev on a plane back to enzed or better still in jail !!!!!!!