Heads must roll over CommBank's spectacular money-laundering failings
The allegations of thousands of breaches of anti-money laundering laws, at a time when, worldwide, governments were cracking down on banks, reveals staggering incompetence at the Commonwealth Bank, writes Glenn Dyer and Bernard Keane.
A royal commission on ALL banks is a must. Destroying the bank will hurt more than the shareholders – however the board should face personal hardship if proven criminal or incompetency is proven.
AUSTRAC has the ability, indeed the obligation, to identify and initiate a “please explain” to Star Casino over the astonishing number of amazingly lucky people who regularly cash out their winnings at $9,900.
BTW, don’t believe the bromide that only transactions over $10,000 are notifiable – that was just for public consumption.
The legislation requires that anyone who deals with cash must notify the agency “if they suspect a transaction” – no matter the amount involved.