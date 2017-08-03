 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
TV & Radio

Aug 3, 2017

RIP Prince Philip (again!) ... don't leak that, oh, wait ... failing to run the numbers ...

For the last time, Prince Philip is not dead yet -- but The Telegraph published his obituary a little early.

Emily Watkins — Media reporter

Emily Watkins

Media reporter

Today in Media Files, Prince Philip killed off for the second time in a year, this time by The Telegraph, and Nine News Darwin’s presenter will continue to present the news remotely after newsroom cuts.

