Crikey Worm: secret ballot on marriage equality, climate scientists needed, Trump signs off on Russian sanctions
Good morning, early birds. The issue of marriage equality is derailing Malcolm Turnbull's agenda, Australia does not have enough climate scientists, and further details emerge about the terror plane plot. It's the news you need to know, by Cassidy Knowlton and Max Chalmers.
“For them to cross the floor to try to ensure the Parliament does it [passes marriage equality], that is real breach of faith with the public.” Guess who? Maybe if we give you a little more it will become clear: “It’s obviously a dramatic loss of discipline inside the government and it’s a serious attack on the authority of the leadership.” That is, of course, former prime minister Tony “No Sniping” Abbott, sniping on 2GB yesterday. Malcolm Turnbull is said to be about to hold a secret ballot within the Coalition party room when Parliament resumes next week to get a sense of the numbers. Why the push from moderate Liberals to pass marriage equality now? It’s a matter of timing — as Crikey told you on Tuesday, long-time marriage equality supporter Liberal MP Warren Entsch will leave the country in mid-September to act as a UN observer for three months, and with the numbers so close, equality supporters need his vote.
