If marriage equality doesn't wreck the government, NBN or Murray-Darling disasters might
If things weren't already terrible for the government on marriage equality, the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister are front and centre in two other big problems.
17 thoughts on “If marriage equality doesn’t wreck the government, NBN or Murray-Darling disasters might ”
Our msm (in concert with Limited News Party politicians) will harry unionists down any and every rabbit hole, if one is alleged to have been involved in fraud or some other crime involving a couple of thousand dollars : but when it’s in millions or even billions they can’t be arsed coming out of their kennels – depending on individual?