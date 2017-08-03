Media heavies get Fifield's ear, consumer groups left out
Media groups featured heavily in the list of people first getting to meet with Communications Minister Mitch Fifield, but tech companies were not.
Aug 3, 2017
Media groups featured heavily in the list of people first getting to meet with Communications Minister Mitch Fifield, but tech companies were not.
The diary of Communications Minister Mitch Fifield’s first three months in office show lots of meetings with the major media companies as he came to grips with his new role, but none with any consumer groups or those with a differing view on copyright.
Powered by Taboola