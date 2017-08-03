Razer: Pete Evans releases new wellness 'doco' as philosophy and science crumble to low-carb dust
At no time in human history have so many been so cultish in their devotion to so many bad ideas.
Oh, shit. Pete Evans has a new movie out; one that makes the claim that “food is medicine” and that tragic and common disorders like Alzheimer’s can be undone by the power of leafy greens. I could do as I have hitherto done and spend the day on the phone to biochemistry departments in the effort to understand how Evans’ foundational assumptions about the human liver, those based on the “research” of a “wellness expert” whose single enumerated qualification seems to be that she was “raised in a prominent medical family”, are demonstrably bunkum.
