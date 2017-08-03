 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Players

Aug 3, 2017

Freelancer's rapid, precipitous fall from grace

Freelancer was never the biggest player in its space. But now it's got bigger problems.

Adam Schwab —

Adam Schwab

While managing to escape without any mainstream press coverage, the collapse of Freelancer’s share price has been a rapid fall from grace for former BRW Rich Lister Matt Barrie. Shares in Freelancer, Barrie’s tightly held outsourcing marketplace, are in free fall, dropping more than 70% from a high of $1.80 in early 2016 to only 52 cents today. The former market darling’s value has slumped to $238 million, a far cry from $800 million around 18 months ago.

Topics

