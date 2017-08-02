 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 2, 2017

Rundle: the Murray-Darling furore epitomises the failure of right-wing politics

This is what we are up against: not the Thatcherites of old, confident in their own virtues, but a defeated, discredited, broken political movement, resentful of the changing nature of Western life.

Guy Rundle — Correspondent-at-large

Guy Rundle

Correspondent-at-large

Diverse senators from South Australia gathered the other day, in front of one of those stone standing statues of man-cats the Egyptians used to have. Oh no, it was Cory Bernardi, who couldn’t have been less happy to be in a room with Nick Xenophon and Sarah Hanson-Young if a bowl of car keys were being passed around.

21 comments

21 thoughts on “Rundle: the Murray-Darling furore epitomises the failure of right-wing politics 

  1. AR

    There are very few examples of a dam being a “good idea” given the massive evaporation rates in this topographically unusually country – it’s hard to find somewhere that a worthwhile volume of water can be stored that is not of such an area as to be almost self defeating.
    However, the Nation could use this factor, high evaporation & vast shallow area (about 10,000sqkms) to advantage by filling Lake Eyre with sea water (a tunnel would suffice as it is 15mts below sea level but there are numerous other factors which makes pipes & pumping an added benefit – little things like jobs and decentralisation).
    Lake Eyre fills naturally, due to tropical storms in N Qld crossing the Atherton Tablelands or Barkly Ranges, about ever 20-30yrs and partially at least once a decade.
    As it evaporates in the following years (last measured as I cubic metre per square metres pa) the inland country to the far north & east experiences an increase in precipitation – rain & dew – as it is carried by the prevailing SW winds off the Bight.
    This was the Inland Sea that existed into historical times which gave the pre1786 inhabitants an idyllic lifestyle of fish omelettes where there is now mostly denuded semi desert – they didn’t build all those stone fish traps for the exercise.
    Think of this project as the Sunny Mountains (if one considers the Flinders as mountains…) Scheme – all those PaTH serfs & unpaid interns could lern usful trades and be granted a certain acreage along the pipe route, maintenance of the solar pumps kinda thang.
    And unlike conventional irrigation this would not increase the salt content of the land or the water table – that’s why Lake Eyre is a salt bed.