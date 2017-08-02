A postal plebiscite is a bad idea -- just ask Malcolm Turnbull
Malcolm Turnbull thinks a postal vote plebiscite is anti-democratic. How do we know? He said so.
Aug 2, 2017
As reports suggest the Turnbull government is seriously considering a postal vote on marriage equality, an article written by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 1997 shows that he was once opposed to postal votes. Turnbull was adamantly against a proposed postal vote on a constitutional convention for an Australian republic, saying it “flies in the face of Australian democratic values”.
