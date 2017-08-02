 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 2, 2017

A postal plebiscite is a bad idea -- just ask Malcolm Turnbull

Malcolm Turnbull thinks a postal vote plebiscite is anti-democratic. How do we know? He said so.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

As reports suggest the Turnbull government is seriously considering a postal vote on marriage equality, an article written by Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 1997 shows that he was once opposed to postal votes. Turnbull was adamantly against a proposed postal vote on a constitutional convention for an Australian republic, saying it “flies in the face of Australian democratic values”.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment