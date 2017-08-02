News Corp's leading tinfoiler hot for alleged BOM climate conspiracy
The usual storm in a tinfoil hat.
Aug 2, 2017
It will be a cold, cold day before News Corp abandons its love of obsessive, crackpot climate change stories. Indeed that was exactly the story in the Oz yesterday — a Graham Lloyd exclusive, sorry, a GRAHAM LLOYD EXCLUSIVE, alleging skullduggery at the Bureau of Meteorology. This was after — prepare TO BE HORRIFIED — a couple of low-side temperature findings from high-altitude stations near Goulburn did not appear online for a period.
