Environment

Aug 2, 2017

It will be a cold, cold day before News Corp abandons its love of obsessive, crackpot climate change stories. Indeed that was exactly the story in the Oz yesterday — a Graham Lloyd exclusive, sorry, a GRAHAM LLOYD EXCLUSIVE, alleging skullduggery at the Bureau of Meteorology. This was after — prepare TO BE HORRIFIED — a couple of low-side temperature findings from high-altitude stations near Goulburn did not appear online for a period.

