MUP says it didn't approach Australian Story for Dastyari book promotion
Sam Dastyari's book publishers say Monday night's show had nothing to do with them. Just lucky timing, we guess.
Aug 2, 2017
Sam Dastyari’s book publishers say they didn’t approach the ABC to promote the Labor Senator but have refused to detail how they were involved in Monday night’s Australian Story episode.
