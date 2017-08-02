Junk mail plebiscite no fix for Liberals' marriage equality purgatory
With marriage equality drowning out the government's message, opponents have to put aside their ideological obsessions and give Malcolm Turnbull a chance to govern.
Aug 2, 2017
You’d have to have a heart of stone not to feel sympathy for the Prime Minister yesterday. In Perth, holding a media conference with the local head of the Australian Hotels Association to spruik the government’s
wage cut scheme PaTH program, what did journalists want to talk about? Not jobs, but marriage equality. “Do we [sic] some questions on the PaTH program and employment issues?” the PMO’s perhaps-flawed transcript has the PM imploring the assembled hacks. The only path they were interested in was to a vote on removing discrimination in marriage law and the ramifications for Turnbull’s leadership. And so they peppered him with questions about that. The prime ministerial shits were duly, and rightly, cracked.
16 thoughts on “Junk mail plebiscite no fix for Liberals’ marriage equality purgatory ”
Well the government has no agenda so they have to invent a new ”terror” attack being mooted everytime Newspoll is bad and the dumb arse MSM fall for it every time.
If Malcolm Turnbull can’t cope with a simple matter of justice such as marriage equality for Australian consenting adults then he is an incompetent loser. How will he cope with complicated matters of diplomacy, economics, global warming, threats of war, religious crackpots and pending recession. Can he even tie his own shoelaces?
Get over it and f***ing govern!!!!! Who God Damn cares about who can marry who ?? Honestly the planet is dying while you psychos fiddle!!!