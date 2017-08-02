 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 2, 2017

How our lobbying laws discriminate against small business

Our inconsistent rules around lobbying transparency mean small and medium-sized businesses face greater accountability than larger firms.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

One of the more illuminating stories of how corporations seek to influence government came recently from Fairfax’s Adele Ferguson, who detailed the efforts of the head of the Franchise Council of Australia — the former Abbott government minister Bruce Billson — to derail the government’s plans to bring greater accountability for underpayment of wages by franchisees, by invoking the possibility of US government intervention. Who is a member of the council? Some of the world’s largest food chains, including KFC and Pizza Hut, Nando’s, Muffin Break and Subway.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment