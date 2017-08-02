How our lobbying laws discriminate against small business
Our inconsistent rules around lobbying transparency mean small and medium-sized businesses face greater accountability than larger firms.
Aug 2, 2017
One of the more illuminating stories of how corporations seek to influence government came recently from Fairfax’s Adele Ferguson, who detailed the efforts of the head of the Franchise Council of Australia — the former Abbott government minister Bruce Billson — to derail the government’s plans to bring greater accountability for underpayment of wages by franchisees, by invoking the possibility of US government intervention. Who is a member of the council? Some of the world’s largest food chains, including KFC and Pizza Hut, Nando’s, Muffin Break and Subway.
