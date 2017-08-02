 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Aug 2, 2017

Forbidding marriage equality violates a fundamental, democratic legal principle

John Howard's amendments to the Marriage Act conflict with a fundamental principle of law: equality before the law.

Michael Bradley — Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

Michael Bradley

Managing partner at Marque Lawyers

As of last week, Malta has marriage equality, along with a population that is 98% Roman Catholic. In Australia — 30% “no religion” and on every poll at least 65% in support of marriage equality — the “debate” grinds on. And on.

