Asia-Pacific

Aug 2, 2017

India and China sabre-ratting over Bhutan

China and India both want to assert their dominance in Bhutan. And the dispute could end in bloodshed.

Damien Kingsbury —

Damien Kingsbury

In a world that seems to be more rather than less prone to confrontation, China and India are now squaring off against each other on a remote plateau in a corner of the almost-as-remote country of Bhutan. Bhutan, an ally of India, is wedged between the two Asian powers, with China claiming a sliver of Bhutan as its own.

