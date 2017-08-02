India and China sabre-ratting over Bhutan
China and India both want to assert their dominance in Bhutan. And the dispute could end in bloodshed.
In a world that seems to be more rather than less prone to confrontation, China and India are now squaring off against each other on a remote plateau in a corner of the almost-as-remote country of Bhutan. Bhutan, an ally of India, is wedged between the two Asian powers, with China claiming a sliver of Bhutan as its own.
