Rundle: Manus Island is a catastrophe five years in the making
Whatever our failures in other initiatives, we are world-standard in the production and calibration of cruelty and fear.
Aug 1, 2017
For the last five years, the Australian government has been courting disaster in the Manus Island detention camps, and the wider zone of influence on the island. There has already been violent death, negligent death, sexual abuse and institutional violence in the system. Those were bad enough; a larger, more tragic event, an atrocity, has been avoided. The government now seems intent on creating one, under the cover of a supposedly humanitarian transition in the system.
14 thoughts on “Rundle: Manus Island is a catastrophe five years in the making ”
Ghastly situation, well written Guy. The callousness of the Government, media and populace at large not only places these folk at risk, but diminishes us all and sours our relationships with each other.
This government and its creature feature, Dunnuttin, specifically state, proudly (go figure!) that the purpose of incarceration is deterrent of others which would seem to be a perfect definition of “communal punishment” which is deemed a crime against humanity when done by …insert enemy du jour.. and is outlawed under the Geneva Convention.
Can that not be invoked, even though we are not at war with these people or their countries of birth?
Oh, wait…
Labor are as mired in this muck as the LNP.
And remember all of this is to achieve two things: to terrify anyone thinking of seeking asylum in Australia into not doing so, and to distract from the 200,000 immigrants each year flooding into Australia in order to cook the economic books.
Remember also that recent poling shows that Australians agree the detention regime is harsh – and they would like it to be harsher still.