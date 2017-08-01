Rundle: Manus Island is a catastrophe five years in the making
Whatever our failures in other initiatives, we are world-standard in the production and calibration of cruelty and fear.
Aug 1, 2017
For the last five years, the Australian government has been courting disaster in the Manus Island detention camps, and the wider zone of influence on the island. There has already been violent death, negligent death, sexual abuse and institutional violence in the system. Those were bad enough; a larger, more tragic event, an atrocity, has been avoided. The government now seems intent on creating one, under the cover of a supposedly humanitarian transition in the system.
