Economy

Aug 1, 2017

Razer: in the long run, household debt will kill us all

It’s not just Helen Razer and her Cassandra commie mates fretting. Australia is in a private debt hole from which we might not escape.

Helen Razer — Writer and Broadcaster

Helen Razer

Writer and Broadcaster

Yesterday, branchless bank ME released its biannual Household Financial Comfort Report. If you’re an upbeat sort, you could read this snapshot of our newly sluggish spending habits as billed: insights “into the financial psychology of Australian households”. If you’re a cynic, you might see this record of our thrift less as an account of our deepest feelings and more one of our deepest debt. No, not public debt. That stuff could stand to grow. The scale of our private debt is the problem. We’re not failing to buy stuff out of fear. We just don’t have the money, because the banks made it, then took it all away again.   

