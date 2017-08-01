Shorten's blasphemy on corporate tax cuts draws rent-seekers' rebuke
As the inequality debate shifts to how it undermines economic growth, the corporate lobby is starting to panic, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.
Aug 1, 2017
Inequality as a social problem, and as a political problem, are one thing, as far as corporations and their media outlets are concerned. Something to be explained away, quite literally — politicians and (they’ll reluctantly admit) business leaders have to do a better job of explaining the benefits of market economics to the restive voters. Explaining how wealth really does trickle down (except, don’t use the T-word — say something like “a rising tide will lift all boats”), how ridiculously excessive corporate remuneration is OK as long as there is “transparency” and “incentives”, how what’s good for business is good for everyone else.
