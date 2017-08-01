 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Aug 1, 2017

Shorten's blasphemy on corporate tax cuts draws rent-seekers' rebuke

As the inequality debate shifts to how it undermines economic growth, the corporate lobby is starting to panic, Bernard Keane and Glenn Dyer write.

Share

Inequality as a social problem, and as a political problem, are one thing, as far as corporations and their media outlets are concerned. Something to be explained away, quite literally — politicians and (they’ll reluctantly admit) business leaders have to do a better job of explaining the benefits of market economics to the restive voters. Explaining how wealth really does trickle down (except, don’t use the T-word — say something like “a rising tide will lift all boats”), how ridiculously excessive corporate remuneration is OK as long as there is “transparency” and “incentives”, how what’s good for business is good for everyone else.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment