Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: is Karl Stefanovic saying goodbye to the Today Show?

Calling for CVs: anyone who wants to host the Today Show — male, of course — send your career highlights (make it a SIZZLE REEL) to Nine because Karl might be finally joining prime time after the success of This Time Next Year last night. Yep, Karl Stefanovic could soon get ticket he has always wanted (remember the horrid The Verdict) out of the dawn and into the evening. This Time Next Year averaged 1.282 million and was the most watched program in the metros, just ahead of The Block with 1.259 million. Both plus a solid performance by the news, gave Nine a solid win in metro markets with daylight second and third to Seven in second.

The ABC should take a long hard look at itself for last night’s Australian Story. I caught up with it on iView, and it wasn’t the most dispassionate pieces of TV about Labor Senator and one-time Chinese donation and expenses recipient Sam Dastyari. It managed 616,000 metro viewers (which again tells us people would sit and watch anything). Ten’s Survivor averaged 656,000 metro viewers — which is barely enough. Have You Been Paying Attention suffered, and its audience dipped to 620,000.

No regional figures this morning due to techie issues, so no national figures and none for pay TV.

Network channel share:

Nine (33.4%) Seven (25.1%) Ten (18.8%) ABC (17.6%) SBS (5.1%)

Network main channels:

Nine (27.0%) Seven (16.4%) Ten (13.5%) ABC (12.5%) SBS ONE (3.2%)

Top 5 digital channels:

7TWO (3.4%) ABC 2 (3.2%) 7mate (3.0%) GO, Gem (2.4%)

Top metro programs:

This Time Next Year (Nine) — 1.282 million The Block (Nine) — 1.259 million Seven News — 1.135 million Nine News — 1.011 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.000 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.079 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.014 million

Losers: Seven and Ten, big time.

Metro news and current affairs:

Seven News — 1.135 million Nine News — 1.011 million Nine News 6.30 — 1.000 million Seven News/Today Tonight — 1.079 million A Current Affair (Nine) — 1.014 million ABC News – 738,000 7.30 (ABC) — 657,000 The Project 7pm (Ten) — 645,000 Australian Story (ABC) — 616,000 Four Corners (ABC) — 588,000

Morning TV:

Sunrise (Seven) – 277,000 Today (Nine) – 267,000 News Breakfast (ABC, 99,000 + 51,000 on News 24) — 150,000 Today Extra (Nine) — 131,000 The Morning Show (Seven) — 129,000 Studio 10 (Ten) — 93,000

