Glenn Dyer's TV ratings: is Karl Stefanovic saying goodbye to the Today Show?
After the success of This Time Last Year, is Karl Stefanovic ditching breakfast TV?
Aug 1, 2017
Calling for CVs: anyone who wants to host the Today Show — male, of course — send your career highlights (make it a SIZZLE REEL) to Nine because Karl might be finally joining prime time after the success of This Time Next Year last night. Yep, Karl Stefanovic could soon get ticket he has always wanted (remember the horrid The Verdict) out of the dawn and into the evening. This Time Next Year averaged 1.282 million and was the most watched program in the metros, just ahead of The Block with 1.259 million. Both plus a solid performance by the news, gave Nine a solid win in metro markets with daylight second and third to Seven in second.
The ABC should take a long hard look at itself for last night’s Australian Story. I caught up with it on iView, and it wasn’t the most dispassionate pieces of TV about Labor Senator and one-time Chinese donation and expenses recipient Sam Dastyari. It managed 616,000 metro viewers (which again tells us people would sit and watch anything). Ten’s Survivor averaged 656,000 metro viewers — which is barely enough. Have You Been Paying Attention suffered, and its audience dipped to 620,000.
No regional figures this morning due to techie issues, so no national figures and none for pay TV.
Losers: Seven and Ten, big time.
