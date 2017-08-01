You're all fired! Who's who of the legions Trump has sacked and how many days they lasted
What did those poor souls do to deserve such a fate? Crikey intern Angus McCubbing reports.
Aug 1, 2017
With former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci sacked this morning after just 10 days in the job, Twitter is ablaze with savage memes. It’s like The Apprentice never ended. It’s like WWE’s Royal Rumble has just begun. The only way up (or down) from here is for Trump to fire someone in 60 seconds, giving us the ultimate Nicolas Cage-themed meme the internet wants and deserves. So how many people has Trump fired now? Who has decided to just fall on their sword? How long did they all last for? And what did those poor souls do to deserve such a fate?
