 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

United States

Aug 1, 2017

You're all fired! Who's who of the legions Trump has sacked and how many days they lasted

What did those poor souls do to deserve such a fate? Crikey intern Angus McCubbing reports.

Angus McCubbing

Share

With former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci sacked this morning after just 10 days in the job, Twitter is ablaze with savage memes. It’s like The Apprentice never ended. It’s like WWE’s Royal Rumble has just begun. The only way up (or down) from here is for Trump to fire someone in 60 seconds, giving us the ultimate Nicolas Cage-themed meme the internet wants and deserves. So how many people has Trump fired now? Who has decided to just fall on their sword? How long did they all last for? And what did those poor souls do to deserve such a fate?

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment