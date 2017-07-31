The 'fake news' shitstorm gathers momentum
What makes dealing with this “tsunami of polluted information” so difficult is that the forces driving it are not simple, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.
We’ve spent about a year now angsting about “fake news”. The result? The situation is getting both worse — and better.
3 thoughts on “The ‘fake news’ shitstorm gathers momentum ”
Could it be . . . that weaponisation of fake news or ‘digital disinformation’ in whatever form or mode of delivery taken to a logical conclusion destroys not only trust; but ultimately disintegrates language as a valid platform for art, expression, trade and global socialisation. Should one conclude that language is no longer reliable in meaning or intent if sourced beyond a known individual, family or community member; what alternative communication medium can be relied upon?
Traditionally, news has been manipulated….either by editors dictating a misleading headline, journalists crafting an angle to their report or injudicious editing of interviews or ‘grabs’ on TV news.
But this latest development is chilling & will flourish alongside snake oil salesmen like Trump.
If most of the print and television media conducted itself in a way that proved it to be significantly high and dry above the “tsunami of polluted information”, then there wouldn’t be a fucking problem.