Media

Jul 31, 2017

The 'fake news' shitstorm gathers momentum

What makes dealing with this “tsunami of polluted information” so difficult is that the forces driving it are not simple, writes journalist and media-watcher Christopher Warren.

fake news

We’ve spent about a year now angsting about “fake news”. The result? The situation is getting both worse — and better.

3 thoughts on “The ‘fake news’ shitstorm gathers momentum 

  1. graybul

    Could it be . . . that weaponisation of fake news or ‘digital disinformation’ in whatever form or mode of delivery taken to a logical conclusion destroys not only trust; but ultimately disintegrates language as a valid platform for art, expression, trade and global socialisation. Should one conclude that language is no longer reliable in meaning or intent if sourced beyond a known individual, family or community member; what alternative communication medium can be relied upon?

  2. zut alors

    Traditionally, news has been manipulated….either by editors dictating a misleading headline, journalists crafting an angle to their report or injudicious editing of interviews or ‘grabs’ on TV news.

    But this latest development is chilling & will flourish alongside snake oil salesmen like Trump.

  3. Itsarort

    If most of the print and television media conducted itself in a way that proved it to be significantly high and dry above the “tsunami of polluted information”, then there wouldn’t be a fucking problem.