Jul 31, 2017
The ABC and SBS are on a growing list of nasties for News Corp, along with companies like Facebook and Google.
News Corp Australia, led by Michael Miller, the executive chair at Holt Street HQ in Sydney, has inveigled the heads of Australia’s other failing legacy media companies to have yet another joint whinge about the ABC and SBS over “their effect on commercial operations”. In a page-1 story by media editor Darren “Lurch” Davidson, the collective of corporate media crown princes moaned and moaned and moaned about the two public broadcasters.
3 thoughts on “A Murdoch-led band of whingers claims the ABC is killing commercial media ”
If commercial entities improved their content perhaps they would feel less fearful & less resentful the ABC & SBS.
Commercial TV, in particular, scrapes the bottom of the barrel attracting viewers who are happy to be intellectually numbed by programmes such as ‘The Bachelor’ etc. Last night it was my misfortune to see a promo for ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ on the Seven Network – it consisted of cooking, mouthing-off, humiliation & bullying. Is this the type of dreck the commercial media executives are defending?
The ABC’s children’s programming is outstanding whereas the commercial networks are now lobbying to reduce their content. If their networks are in a threatened state they have their own programming judgements to blame.
Commercial media is so bad that they can’t give away newspapers anymore, and if ever our TV alights on a commercial station at our joint it means that somebody made a terrible mistake with the remote.
A Murdoch-led band of whingers claims the ABC is killing commercial media. Probably true as people refuse to waste time to watch crap from the NewsCrap organisation and their mates. No mention of the $30 million GIFTED yes GIFTED by our GENEROUS government to the Rupert Murdoch NewsCrap Foxtel arm. Meanwhile the ABC and SBS cop funding cuts. However their quality programing is still miles ahead of NewsCrap and their mates.