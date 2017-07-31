Labor's Palestine recognition push is too little, too late
The primary responsibility for NSW Labor's shift on Palestine is the determination of the Israeli government to destroy any possibility of a two-state solution. And it's probably already achieved that.
3 thoughts on “Labor’s Palestine recognition push is too little, too late ”
Bravo, Bernard. The truth about Israel’s grabbing of Palestinian land needs to be told. No other nation would get away with defying the UN the way Israel does.
Israel has never intended to allow a two state solution and, the Zionists, always intended to annex Palestinian through settlements. Who is surprised?
The UN, and the rest of the world that recognises Palestine, should just set up a separate Palestine state on the long proposed borders…and kick the Israeli settlers out of the occupied lands.
Israel doesn’t have a leg to stand on…it is high time that this happened!