 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Middle East

Jul 31, 2017

Labor's Palestine recognition push is too little, too late

The primary responsibility for NSW Labor's shift on Palestine is the determination of the Israeli government to destroy any possibility of a two-state solution. And it's probably already achieved that.

Bernard Keane — Politics Editor

Bernard Keane

Politics Editor

Share

labor supports Palestine recognition

Former Foreign Minister Bob Carr at the NSW State Labor Conference

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

3 comments

Leave a comment

3 thoughts on “Labor’s Palestine recognition push is too little, too late 

  1. Vincent Matthews

    Bravo, Bernard. The truth about Israel’s grabbing of Palestinian land needs to be told. No other nation would get away with defying the UN the way Israel does.

  2. rhonaj

    Israel has never intended to allow a two state solution and, the Zionists, always intended to annex Palestinian through settlements. Who is surprised?

  3. CML

    The UN, and the rest of the world that recognises Palestine, should just set up a separate Palestine state on the long proposed borders…and kick the Israeli settlers out of the occupied lands.
    Israel doesn’t have a leg to stand on…it is high time that this happened!