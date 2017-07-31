 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 31, 2017

Is Justine Damond's case being treated differently because she is white?

The response from public officials in Minneapolis is different to those in Ferguson. Lessons learned? Or is a white, female victim treated differently?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Australian Justine Damond is just one of a dispiritingly long list of unarmed civilians killed by the police in America. The issue came to national (and international) prominence after the 2014 shooting of teenager Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, which was a catalysing event for the Black Lives Matter movement. Three years later, the response from public officials in Minneapolis is different to those in Ferguson. Minneapolis mayor Betsy Hodges has already faced the criticism that she has shown more sympathy for the victim than in other cases involving black civilians. Hodges says she has listened to the community and learned from her previous mistakes.

