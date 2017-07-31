What Dutton omits just as important as what he includes regarding Manus
Crikey readers on Peter Dutton, Matt Canavan and Sue Boyce
Jul 31, 2017
Crikey readers on Peter Dutton, Matt Canavan and Sue Boyce
Joe Black writes: Re. Dutton telling the truth — at least in part — about Good Friday Manus shooting” (Friday)
Powered by Taboola
One thought on “What Dutton omits just as important as what he includes regarding Manus ”
It is not the “right” to take up Italian (or any other) citizenship that is the issue, it is whether or not that right has been exercised.
Reports seem to so far be conflicting as to whether or not Canavan has done so.