Scott Morrison is doing Shorten's job for him in selling a trivial trust tax
The government needs to be smarter in its response to Labor's inequality campaign. At the moment, it's doing Labor's PR for it.
Jul 31, 2017
Whatever passes for the brains trust within the government at the moment needs, in between waiting for the next Tony Abbott attack, to work out a smarter response to Bill Shorten’s war on inequality than what’s been on offer so far. And quickly.
19 thoughts on “Scott Morrison is doing Shorten’s job for him in selling a trivial trust tax ”
It is beyond risible that this is the ‘alternative’ – a piss weak, faint hearted gutless attempt to differentiate the Tweedle Twins.
The Greens were the only hope of social justice in this country and that was before the Black W(r)iggle took control – they are utterly paralyzed by the recent losses and the trimmer & tacker has only one aim, to be counted as a reliable ally to whatever the bigboyz want.
Another left wing party is hopeless in the time constraints now upon us – thi could be the last, best chance to unhook ourselves from the neolib collapse and the ALP won’t do that.
A “Trust Tax” is something this government won’t have to worry about having to pay.