If we find Chris Lilley's blackface racist (and it is), what do we make of Sacha Baron Cohen?
The offensive Chris Lilley performance nobody talks about -- and why his comedy is graceless.
Jul 31, 2017
Oh dear. Last weekend Chris Lilley reminded the world that he existed and … it didn’t end well. In fact, it was all kinds of awful. With the comedian having recently garnered media attention in the wake of his most recent series, Jonah From Tonga, being axed from Maori Television, the publicity wing of Lilley’s flailing one-man empire decided on a somewhat unusual strategy to restore public favour.
33 thoughts on “If we find Chris Lilley’s blackface racist (and it is), what do we make of Sacha Baron Cohen?”
Sometimes Lilley is funny, sometimes he misses the mark. I expect he’s no more or less racist than the negative comment makers.