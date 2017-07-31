 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter
Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

The Arts

Jul 31, 2017

If we find Chris Lilley's blackface racist (and it is), what do we make of Sacha Baron Cohen?

The offensive Chris Lilley performance nobody talks about -- and why his comedy is graceless.

Luke Buckmaster —

Luke Buckmaster

Share

Chris Lilley offensive

Oh dear. Last weekend Chris Lilley reminded the world that he existed and … it didn’t end well. In fact, it was all kinds of awful. With the comedian having recently garnered media attention in the wake of his most recent series, Jonah From Tonga, being axed from Maori Television, the publicity wing of Lilley’s flailing one-man empire decided on a somewhat unusual strategy to restore public favour.

Topics

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

15 comments

Leave a comment

15 thoughts on “If we find Chris Lilley’s blackface racist (and it is), what do we make of Sacha Baron Cohen? 

  1. Salamander

    Lots of outrage here about racism. Sexism, not so much.