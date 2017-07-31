If we find Chris Lilley's blackface racist (and it is), what do we make of Sacha Baron Cohen?
The offensive Chris Lilley performance nobody talks about -- and why his comedy is graceless.
Jul 31, 2017
The offensive Chris Lilley performance nobody talks about -- and why his comedy is graceless.
Oh dear. Last weekend Chris Lilley reminded the world that he existed and … it didn’t end well. In fact, it was all kinds of awful. With the comedian having recently garnered media attention in the wake of his most recent series, Jonah From Tonga, being axed from Maori Television, the publicity wing of Lilley’s flailing one-man empire decided on a somewhat unusual strategy to restore public favour.
13 thoughts on “If we find Chris Lilley’s blackface racist (and it is), what do we make of Sacha Baron Cohen? ”
Dont blame him, its the fault of the ABC for ever letting him on air
I have always found Lilley’s sense of “humour” utterly cringe-worthy. Even Summer Heights High was painful to watch. I have no idea why the ABC keeps funding this absolute trash.
Give me Shaun Micallef or Borat anyday. Chris Lilley has always been, and will always be; a hack, that bullies powerless minorities for cheap laughs. I’m glad the media has finally woken up to this. Hopefully now the ABC will stop wasting taxpayers money on this git.
He hasn’t been on the ABC since 2014.
I couldn’t care if it is racist, comedy is supposed to be edgy. Lilley is simply not funny. I never understood his appeal ten years ago and I don’t get it now.
I just clicked on the 2006 Logie’s link.
Oh, my sainted Grandmother, what the hell did I just watch?
Thanks for that youtube link Luke. It was hilarious satire.
As for Jonah from Tonga. Presumably you didn’t watch it because if you did you’d know that J was a sympathetic character. You can argue about the blackface stuff and call it racist I suppose but throwing labels around is easy, and the intent from Lilley is certainly not racist. The worst thing about S.mouse is that the character is not particularly funny and so the satire isn’t as effective. I think a lot of people who look at Lilley’s work don’t try and think too deeply about it.
Well, I could never understand why anyone ever thought he had the slightest hint of actual talent. There is very little humour there, and what there is is no higher grade than a primary school play, but at least they are put on by young kids.
I’d argue that there are no layers to his satire at all, and that it isn’t even satire, it’s just crass.
And thanks, but there’s no way I will be clicking on that link, your description made me cringe enough.
Quite
Agreed.
Racist, unfunny, boring git!!
It’s good to know that we have TV critics who know just what is and isn’t racist since smart and funny creative people don’t.
I thought Jonah was probably his most sympathetic character. And I didn’t really see any racism in it either. Problem I found with Chris is he isn’t particularly funny, and with summer heights high there wasn’t really anything interesting to delve into. Just like Borat. But Ali G, now that was funny
This is called holding a big fat mirror up.
Humour is one way to find a connection to each other. This beyond the edge of the seat comedy is laying foundations for Australian society for years to come, I’d suggest.