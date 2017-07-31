Crikey Worm: terror plane plot, Dasher calls for end to donations, marriage equality push for Libs
Airport security ramped up after terror raid, political donations and same-sex marriage are back on the agenda, and Labor's trusts plans angers small businesses. It's the news you need to know, by Sally Whyte and Max Chalmers.
Airport security will be tightened as Australia’s security agencies react to a series of raids on homes in Surry Hills, Punchbowl, Wiley Park and Lakemba in Sydney. Four men have been detained under terrorism provisions in the raids, with reports the four are two fathers and two sons, linked by marriage, all Lebanese-Australian. The Daily Telegraph reports the plot was to use a homemade bomb disguised as a kitchen mincer to blow up an airplane bound for the Middle East. Fairfax is also reporting the bomb story, saying a homemade bomb was allegedly found in the Surry Hills residence. “We have taken this threat very seriously,” Australian Federal Police Commissioner Andrew Colvin said on Sunday. “You should infer we think this was credible and there was an intention and quite possibly a capability as well.” According to The Australian, the plot was to use a “non-traditional” device to release poisoned gas in the plane, killing everyone on board.
