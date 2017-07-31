No one told police officer a warrant was needed before spying on journos
The Australian Federal Police told the Commonwealth Ombudsman that, oops, that law change they lobbied for had not been communicated to a police officer.
Jul 31, 2017
The Australian Federal Police told the Commonwealth Ombudsman that, oops, that law change they lobbied for had not been communicated to a police officer.
An Australian Federal Police Officer who snooped on the call records of a journalist to chase a leak did not even know he or she was supposed to secure a warrant.
Powered by Taboola
3 thoughts on “No one told police officer a warrant was needed before spying on journos ”
So just what is “ill will” when the police are breaking the law – even if in ignorance?
Just one bad apple. The rest of the barrel is excellent!
When I was a copper in the NSW Police you acted as a sole agent. You did an unlawful act, you were personally responsible and could be criminally charged or civilly sued. It focused the mind but also limited the power of senior officers and politicians to order unlawful acts. Since then law now seemingly indemnifies the officer’s actions (in good faith.) The real reason for the change was to empower political interference.