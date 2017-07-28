 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Jul 28, 2017

Two weeks is a long time in politics: the ever-changing citizenship status of Malcolm Roberts

We break down every position Malcolm Roberts has held on his own citizenship in the past two weeks. Crikey intern Angus McCubbing and Crikey deputy editor Sally Whyte try to find the answers.

In the two weeks since Greens Senator Scott Ludlam resigned from the Senate after revealing that he is also a New Zealand citizen, One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts has taken a number of positions on the issue of dual citizenship within the Australian Parliament — everyone should be audited, he said at first, before the questions started rolling in about whether or not he was eligible to be a senator, as he was born in India to an Australian mother and Welsh father. Has he ever been a citizen of either the UK or India? When did he renounce his citizenship? What does he choose to believe? So here we lay out, just what Roberts said and when he said it, in the hope that eventually we will know the answer.

One thought on “Two weeks is a long time in politics: the ever-changing citizenship status of Malcolm Roberts 

  1. zut alors

    The Coalition is constantly assuring us about our data retention: ‘if you have nothing to hide you have nothing to fear.’

    Ergo Malcolm ‘Empirical’ Roberts, fearless of the truth, should reveal all. Instead, his staff are threatening to call the Qld Police on a journalist who is asking questions. A tad too Stasi for comfort.

