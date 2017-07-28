Two weeks is a long time in politics: the ever-changing citizenship status of Malcolm Roberts

In the two weeks since Greens Senator Scott Ludlam resigned from the Senate after revealing that he is also a New Zealand citizen, One Nation’s Malcolm Roberts has taken a number of positions on the issue of dual citizenship within the Australian Parliament — everyone should be audited, he said at first, before the questions started rolling in about whether or not he was eligible to be a senator, as he was born in India to an Australian mother and Welsh father. Has he ever been a citizen of either the UK or India? When did he renounce his citizenship? What does he choose to believe? So here we lay out, just what Roberts said and when he said it, in the hope that eventually we will know the answer.