Michaelia Cash says Australia's employment figures are just peachy. They are not.
Jul 28, 2017
Michaelia Cash has pointed to positive jobs numbers as evidence the economy is just fine. But there's a lot she's not telling you.
Yesterday’s release of detailed jobs data by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) confirms that Employment Minister Michaelia Cash has been telling porkies. And not for the first time.
One thought on “Michaelia Cash says Australia’s employment figures are just peachy. They are not. ”
Under the current Coalition regime facts are not deemed relevant.
But we appreciate your trying, Alan.