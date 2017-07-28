Labor gears up for internal fight over abortion
State and territory Labor branches are pushing for elected members of the party to no longer have a conscience vote when it comes to abortion.
Jul 28, 2017
State and territory Labor branches are pushing for elected members of the party to no longer have a conscience vote when it comes to abortion.
State and territory Labor branches are slowly moving towards a binding vote for elected members on the issue of abortion, setting up for a fight with the more conservative members of the party.
Powered by Taboola