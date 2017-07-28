 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jul 28, 2017

Labor gears up for internal fight over abortion

State and territory Labor branches are pushing for elected members of the party to no longer have a conscience vote when it comes to abortion.

Josh Taylor — Journalist

Josh Taylor

Journalist

Share

Labor abortion policy

State and territory Labor branches are slowly moving towards a binding vote for elected members on the issue of abortion, setting up for a fight with the more conservative members of the party.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement