Thursday -- the biggest nothing of TV all week.
Jul 28, 2017
Thursday night is, along with Saturday, a viewing black hole. Nine sort of won, Seven sort of did OK, Ten was OK. The Bachelor foundered on screen and in the ratings, dipping under a million national viewers. The debut episode on Wednesday night was watched by 1.10 million viewers, last night 979,000, a fall of 11%. If The Bach can’t crack a million national viewers next week then it will be a tough late winter for the rose abuser.
