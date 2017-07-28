 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Uncategorized

Jul 28, 2017

Share

Thursday night is, along with Saturday, a viewing black hole. Nine sort of won, Seven sort of did OK, Ten was OK. The Bachelor foundered on screen and in the ratings, dipping under a million national viewers. The debut episode on Wednesday night was watched by 1.10 million viewers, last night 979,000, a fall of 11%. If The Bach can’t crack a million national viewers next week then it will be a tough late winter for the rose abuser.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement