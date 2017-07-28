 Facebook Google Menu Linkedin lock Pinterest Search Twitter

Advertisement

Sections Menu
  • Do you know something that Crikey’s readers should know...?
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Alternatively, you can email us or call us on (03) 8623 9900

Federal

Jul 28, 2017

Did Canavan's mum sign him up for Italian citizenship so he could vote for Berlusconi?

The 2006 Italian election was a tight race, and the first in which Australian-Italians could have their say. Is that why Matt Canavan's mother signed him up?

Charlie Lewis — Journalist

Charlie Lewis

Journalist

Share

The saga of Matt Canavan, the third senator to be entangled by section 44(i) of the constitution in less than two weeks, has raised many questions. Of course, one is whether it is in any way conceivable for an adult to be signed up for citizenship of a country without that adult’s involvement or knowledge. On this front, ABC’s Emma Alberici was unequivocal. According to her sources, it is impossible, and the requirements that make it impossible have not changed for decades. Less explored has been why anyone would do that.

Advertisement

Topics

Advertisement

We recommend

From around the web

Powered by Taboola

0 comments

Leave a comment

Advertisement